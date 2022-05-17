At just 17 years old, Chesapeake, Virginia rapper Yvngxchris is already making quite the name for himself. His songs have become TikTok staples, his YouTube music videos have amassed millions of views, and fellow Virginia native Pusha T has taken him under his wing, managing his burgeoning career. Now, he’s signed to Columbia Records, home of past notable teen sensations like Lil Tjay, Polo G, and Lil Nas X.

In his UPROXX Sessions debut, Yvngxchris aims to make an impression with a high-energy performance of his tongue-twisting song, “Damn Homie.” It’s sort of reminiscent of influences like Comethazine and Ski Mask The Slump God, with a dash of Playboi Carti’s screwball energy. Meanwhile, the high school-aged rapper litters his rapid-fire verses with brain-bending rhyme patterns and smirk-inducing punchlines, showing that he’s got his own unique take on the SoundCloud-inspired style that is making him a favorite of the TikTok generation.

Watch Yvngxchris perform “Damn Homie” for UPROXX Sessions above.

