Pusha T took to Instagram this past Sunday evening to celebrate as his latest album, It’s Almost Dry, earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Over audio of the track “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes,” the 44-year-old posted a moving graphic displaying the album’s accomplishments with various photos of himself in the background. In the caption, he started, “We all can’t be number 1 at the same time, this week it’s mine… [sunglasses emoji].”

He also thanked and tagged executive producers Pharrell and Kanye West; manager Steven Victor and his staff; Tunji Balogun and the entire Def Jam label; featured artists such as Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more who played a part in his fourth solo album. Pusha also shouted out his wife Virginia Thornton, son Nigel Brixx Thornton, and paid homage to his late parents.

This marks the Virginia rapper’s first No. 1 album after over twenty years in the game, starting as one half of the duo Clipse alongside Malice (formerly known as No Malice, also featured on It’s Almost Dry) before going solo. It’s Almost Dry debuted with 55,000 album units sold, 45,500 of which are streaming equivalent album units in addition to 9,000 pure sales.

Prior to It’s Almost Dry, his 2018 LP Daytona earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, and Pusha was also featured on West’s “Mercy,” nominated for Best Rap Song in 2013.

