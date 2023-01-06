Abraham Mateo is stepping into the new year with new music. Yesterday (January 5), the Spanish pop star released the heart-wrenching music video for his single “La Idea.”

Mateo wrote and co-produced “La Idea” with David Cuello. He also had a hand in the sound engineering, vocals production, keyboards, and programming behind the song. Mateo seemingly takes cues from The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran with the breakup banger’s synth-pop edge. In the dazzling track, he sings about his feelings that linger for an ex-lover and the difficulty of moving on. Mateo continues to position himself as one of Spain’s rising artists to watching out for with this rollicking emotional rollercoaster.

“The concept behind ‘La Idea’ is to continue experimenting with this new ’80s sound, with a lot of feeling as I always put in my songs,” Abraham said in a statement. “Every single beat of this song is tattooed in my own flesh, and that’s why I connect with it so much. I hope you like it because that’s the idea.”

The “La Idea” video was directed by Nacho López and Eduardo Montes. In the nostalgic video, Mateo does his best to win back the one that got away. Over the past few years, he has collaborated with global acts like Jennifer Lopez, CNCO, 50 Cent, and Austin Mahone. Watch the video above.