Adele Gets Caught Up In Chaos In Her Theatrical ‘Oh My God’ Video

It’s only been a few months since Adele returned to the limelight and dropped her hotly anticipated album 30 and it’s already a massive success. Her LP is dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became the best-selling vinyl album in the US last year. So far, “Easy On Me” is the only official video Adele released for 30, but that changed on Wednesday with the release of a regal visual to her fan-favorite track “Oh My God.”

Directed by Sam Brown, the “Oh My God” visual invites a number of innovative performers to join her in black-and-white studio. As she sings of putting herself first, Adele is caught up in the chaos of the movement around her.

Adele previously said the song was about her experience re-entering the dating world following her divorce. “I was terrified, I wasn’t ready to start dating anyway, but I was scared that if I did, that I would probably make some really bad decisions because I wasn’t ready,” Adele said. “I remember the first time [someone flirted], and I was like, ‘Do you mind? I’m married.’ And my friends were like, ‘But you’re not.’ And I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, OK, oh my God.'” Apparently, her dating tactics worked as she’s now boo’d up with sports agent Rich Paul, who she’s been seen out-and-about with in recent months.

Watch Adele’s “Oh My God” video above.

30 is out now via Columbia. Get it here.