“Ordinary” has been a massive breakout hit for Alex Warren, and now the 24-year-old has done something most artists never have: On the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated June 7, “Ordinary” has risen to No. 1 for the first time.

The song is now Warren’s first chart-topper, a feat that happened for him gradually: This is the song’s 16th week on the chart following its early February release. It knocks Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae’s “What I Want” out of the top spot after one week.

In a recent interview with Variety, Warren said of the song:

“We wrote ‘Ordinary’ in December last year, started teasing it in January, and released it in February. In the music industry, that’s a crazy fast turnaround, but we did that because we knew immediately how good it was. I’ve never had a song so quickly ‘click’ and I just had to put it out as soon as possible.”

He added, “I grew up Christian, and listened to lots of gospel music with my family, so hints of worship music definitely make their way into my songs. I pull influences from a lot of different things in life to build out my music, and that’s definitely one of them.”

Warren also said of his music journey, “I wanted to be a singer since I was a kid and my dad bought me my first guitar. Funny enough, I didn’t start writing until he passed [when I was 9]. Music became an outlet for me to process my trauma.”