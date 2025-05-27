Alex Warren‘s “Ordinary” is breaking some extraordinary records. The breakout hit from 2024’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) recently eclipsed Elvis Presley’s “It’s Now Or Never” to claim the longest-running No 1. single by a U.S. male solo artist in the U.K.

Warren performed “Ordinary” at the 2025 American Music Awards with a choir, harpist, and moonlit stage. It’s anything but ordinary.

“I am so forever grateful for all the support and will never stop saying thank you,” Warren told Variety about his success. “I wouldn’t have any of this if it weren’t for my fans, so I am so appreciative.” As for what’s next, he teased, “We have a lot up our sleeves for the next few months. I teased a duet with Jelly Roll at Stagecoach called ‘Bloodline’ that we’ll have out soon, as the reaction to that has been amazing. I think that I’ve grown a lot with the songs I’m writing now, and that there’s so much more variety, but it’s all fitting together perfectly for this next project that we’re working on.”

You can watch Alex Warren (who announced new dates on the Cheaper Than Therapy Tour from August until October) perform “Ordinary” at the 2025 AMAs here.