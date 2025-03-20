Georgia-born and LA-based singer-songwriter Amelia Moore (who you may have spotted at Camp Flog Gnaw a few months ago) is at the start of a new chapter: She recently signed with Republic Records, and today (March 20), she has unveiled her first release for the label, a single called “F*ck, Marry, Kill.”

Moore says of the track, “I knew I had to make my own unique story. Singing funny, specific, modern lyrics over a song that feels classic and beautiful is something I had never done before.”

To her point about the lyrics, lines from the song include, “Fighting with me at Coachella / Got you VIP, should’ve known better / Me and my girlfriends so fed up / Yeah, this sh*t is out of control,” and, “I could be walking by you, fully naked / Nothing on but a Cartier bracelet / Boy, I bet you’d still be gaming / Yeah, it’s hypothetical.”

As for what Moore’s all about, a press release explains, “What if the homeschool girl from your community theater troupe transformed into an alternative R&B outlier with an extraterrestrial high fashion sense and sourly sweet wit? She’d probably be a bit like Amelia Moore.”

Moore hasn’t announced an album yet, but the release notes the new song “kicks off a pivotal chapter for Amelia and much more to come in 2025.”

Watch the “F*ck, Marry, Kill” visualizer above.