This year’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival lineup was rolled out in a fun way: Via a crossword puzzle with clues to each artist’s identity on the festival’s website. Now that the puzzle has been solved, we know who all is performing at this year’s Camp. In addition to regulars like festival organizer Tyler The Creator and frequent collaborators Vince Staples, Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, and Denzel Curry, this year’s fest includes Doechii, Kaytranada, DJ Mustard, Raye, Laila!, The Alchemist, Action Bronson, Concrete Boys, Blood Orange, Tommy Richman, Sampha, Faye Webster, and a special tribute to the late, great MF DOOM. You can check out the completed crossword below.

While Tyler told fans at the last Camp Flog Gnaw that he wouldn’t be releasing any new music soon, this year, he’ll have a whole new album to perform. Tyler announced his new album, Chromakopia after teasing new music with the eerie video for “St. Chroma.” It’s a good thing he’s got a new project coming, too, as last year’s headlining festival set will be hard to top; Tyler caroused across the stage firing a flamethrower, so you can bet he’ll be going even further over the top with this year’s set.

You can see the full list of performers below and get ticket information here.