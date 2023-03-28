All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

March might be wrapping up, but the music sure isn’t. As we head closer into summer, more and more pop performers will be throwing songs in the ring to contend for the season’s biggest hit. It might be early, yet some picks on this list very well could take over. There’s also some somber selections and new soundtrack faves — giving something for every type of listener. Here is Uproxx’s picks of the Best New Pop music from this week.

Lana Del Rey – “Margaret” (feat. Bleachers) Lana Del Rey dropped her new album last week, which features the Bleachers collab, “Margaret.” Written about his fiancé and her friend, Margaret Qualley, it’s just an all-around sweet dedication. And, in typical fashion, it has a brief spoken word from Del Rey. “By the way, join the party,” she says, before adding she wants to “waltz this out.” Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” is an emotional tale of grief, as he recounts losing a loved one — in whatever form that may be. “I pictured this year a little bit different / When it hit February / I step in the bar, it hit me so hard, how can it be this heavy? / Every song reminds you’re gone / And I feel the lump form in my throat,” he sings, seemingly referencing his late friend, Jamal Edwards, in touching lyrics.

Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro – “Beso” Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are making serious headlines for their romantic new, “Beso,” but not for the reasons some might think. The real-life couple used the music video to announce their engagement, which had fans online incredibly excited. Jimin – “Like Crazy” “Like Crazy” is featured on Jimin’s debut solo EP, Face, and was inspired by a 2011 romantic film of the same title. “I tried to express the feelings of that movie,” Jimin said. “You know, the somewhat complex, somewhat lonely, somewhat happy emotions. I tried to express all these ambiguous and subtle emotions in a slightly sexy way, but I’m not sure how it’ll end up being received by people.” As it turns out, fans are loving it just fine.

Rina Sawayama – “Eye For An Eye” Sawayama not only is making her film acting debut in the new blockbuster, John Wick 4, but she also contributed a song for the soundtrack. “Eye For An Eye” channels the vengeful chaos, over an industrial-sounding instrumental. “I’ll see you in hell on the other side,” she warns in the chorus. Nell Mescal – “In My Head” “’In My Head’ is a song about searching for a love you had in the past, a feeling you’re never sure you’ll find again so you seek comfort in relationships that are emotionally draining and one-sided,” Mescal said about her latest single. “It’s about thinking that it must always be your fault and eventually leading to resentment towards the other person. We all have that person we look back on and miss, this track captures the moment they slip into your head.”

Bizarrap, Arcángel – “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 54” On the heels of Shakira’s hit collab with Bizarrap, he has returned with a new “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 54” that features Arcángel this time. Still, he manages to make reference to her, noting in Spanish that he’s “killing them like Shakira did to Piqué” over an enticing beat. Katherine Li – “If I Weren’t Me” Li’s new song, “If I Weren’t Me,” is an emotional contemplation on whether someone would like her more if she could change aspects of herself. What if I was happier, funnier / Anything in between / ‘Cause all that I can wonder is / What if I weren’t me / Do you think you’d like me a bit better / If I was cooler, put together,” she wonders.