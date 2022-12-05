ANGEL22 is ringing in the holidays with a Justin Bieber classic. On Friday (December 2), the Latin girl group released a cover of the Canadian pop star’s Christmas hit “Mistletoe.”

In 2019, the band was first assembled as V5 in the UK’s X-Factor: Celebrity contest. Recently, the quartet adopted the name ANGEL22. The group is comprised of Brazil’s Sofia Oliveira, Colombia’s Laura Buitrago, Cuba’s Wendii Sarmiento, and Alondra Martinez, who has roots in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Becky G has taken them under her wing. Earlier this year, ANGEL22 released the soulful breakup track “Para Ti No.”

With Christmas approaching, the women of ANGEL22 decided to cover Bieber’s song “Mistletoe.” He originally released it on his 2011 holiday album Under The Mistletoe. Reflecting their diverse Latina heritages, they sing the love song in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. ANGEL22 beautifully translates Bieber’s message with heartfelt harmonies.

“‘Mistletoe’ is a little gift that we want to share with you all with love, to remind you of the joyful spirit during the holidays,” ANGEL22 shared in a statement. “We wanted to do an interpretation of the song with our three languages, Portuguese, Spanish and English so that each and every one of our fans feels more at home during this beautiful time.”

Last Christmas, ANGEL22 covered Ariana Grande‘s holiday hit “Santa Tell Me.” The group is currently working with the lifestyle brand Cantu Beauty in the For All The Styles You Rock campaign.