What does the next big K-pop thing look and sound like? If you’re guessing it’s a stylish bunny from outer space, you’d be right, as far-fetched as it sounds. Known as APOKI, stylized in all-caps, this virtual rabbit with a rich vocal tone first introduced herself to the world in 2019, but didn’t release her first single until 2021’s “Get It Out.” Since then, she’s steadily grown her repertoire with original songs, brand tie-ins, and cover performances of hit songs, K-pop and otherwise.

Crafting an addicting, futuristic sound for herself on the cusp of web3’s rise, APOKI took off amid the pandemic lockdowns. With musical collaborations, brand deals, virtual concerts, and a mashup of on and off-line content shared on social media, she acts pretty much no differently than any other K-pop stars, aside from the fact that she can’t host in-person concerts.

Quasi-animated character and quasi-virtual avatar of an actual, anonymous singer — though that’s never been confirmed, leaving some mystery up in the air about AI capabilities for the digital K-pop star — APOKI’s sci-fi, realm-hopping reality while operating in the metaverse via real-time 3D content is an example of how the internet can enable creators to have careers digitally while living off-screen. This is truly an age of digital connectivity, where the blending of virtual and reality is all the more common.

Are virtual K-pop stars the next stage of the industry, or will digital stars operate along but parallel to live ones, similar to the way the animated TV shows and movies are related but separate (most of the time) from their live-action counterparts? While APOKI doesn’t fully answer the question as to whether virtual K-pop stars will be able to attract the same sort of fandom the industry is known for, she is garnering attention, showing a new paradigm of what can be as web3 continues to expand.

Produced by A-Fun Interactive, and managed by their virtual management company VV Entertainment, APOKI is one of several characters A-Fun has launched in recent years (there’s also a cat counterpart, LeChat, plus APOKI’s backup dancers, Ova and Dose), with others in the works, able to be licensed by other brands.

APOKI is currently off somewhere on the internet working on new music and fashion collaborations, but took some time to answer some questions about who she is and what she stands for. Never dropping character, APOKI talks about her aims and how she feels about the burgeoning virtual K-pop industry.

Can you please introduce yourself to UPROXX’s audience who may not be aware of who you are?

Hello, UPROXX readers! I can’t believe there are some of you who still don’t know me :-(

I am the No. 1 virtual artist APOKI! I have loved everything about Earth and its music since a long time ago. I officially made my debut on Earth in 2019, and I have released 5 singles so far. Not only that, I am a bunny loved by 5 million fans across all social media including TikTok and Instagram!

What goes into becoming a virtual K-pop artist?

This might sound pretty obvious, but as a K-pop artist, your music has to be reaaally good!

You also might have to sing better and be more attractive to make people recognize you as a true virtual artist. Coming up with the same performance as regular artists would not differentiate you as a virtual artist in the first place.

How did APOKI come into being?

Like everyone else, I was born with the passionate love of my parents [laughs].

I think you are asking me that question because it’s interesting to see a being like me as a music artist. In short, everything would not have been possible without the technical help of [metaverse management company] VV Entertainment to send my video to Earth from where I used to be in space.