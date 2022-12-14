Argentina qualified for the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup yesterday (December 13) after defeating Croatia. With Argentina as the sole Latin American country left in the soccer competition, many Latin music stars like Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna are throwing their support behind the country’s national team.

Argentina won a decisive game against Croatia yesterday. The country’s national team emerged victorious with a score of 3-0. Lionel Messi made one goal yesterday while Julián Álvarez kicked the other two goals in. With Argentina as the only Latinx country left in the World Cup, artists in Latin America are showing their support. While watching yesterday’s match, Bad Bunny ecstatically tweeted, “GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLL.” After Argentina won the match, Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee wrote, “Argentina in the final!!! Let’s go to the top!!!!!”

Argentina a la final!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Vamos pa’ encima!!!!! 🇦🇷 — Daddy Yankee 🐐 (@daddy_yankee) December 13, 2022

Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna also tweeted out his support. “Argentina are finalists in the World Cup! Congratulations!” he wrote. Wisin, one half of the duo Wisin y Yandel, best summed-up the atmosphere across the Latin music space. “Latin America united,” he wrote with emojis of Argentina’s flag.

Argentina finalistas de La Copa Mundia felicidades 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 — Ozuna (@ozuna) December 13, 2022

Latinoamérica unida 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 — W (@wisin) December 13, 2022

The Argentine artists are also very proud to see their country go into the World Cup finals. Pop star Emilia wrote, “We’re in the final of the World Cup! Let’s go crazy Argentina!” Lali, who was in Qatar to see the match, wrote, “What a privilege to experience and enjoy the talent of Messi. Let’s go for the Cup!”

ESTAMOS EN LA FINAL DEL MUNDO LOCO DALE ARGENTINAAAAA 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 — Emilia (@emimernes_) December 13, 2022

Que privilegio vivir y disfrutar el talento de Messi. Vamos por la copa! 🇦🇷 — Lali (@lalioficial) December 14, 2022

Argentina’s next match is on Sunday, December 18. Their competition that they’re playing against that day has yet to be determined.