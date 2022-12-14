Bad Bunny 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards 2021
Getty Image
Pop

Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, And More Latin Music Stars Are Throwing Their Support Behind Argentina In The World Cup

Argentina qualified for the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup yesterday (December 13) after defeating Croatia. With Argentina as the sole Latin American country left in the soccer competition, many Latin music stars like Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna are throwing their support behind the country’s national team.

Argentina won a decisive game against Croatia yesterday. The country’s national team emerged victorious with a score of 3-0. Lionel Messi made one goal yesterday while Julián Álvarez kicked the other two goals in. With Argentina as the only Latinx country left in the World Cup, artists in Latin America are showing their support. While watching yesterday’s match, Bad Bunny ecstatically tweeted, “GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLL.” After Argentina won the match, Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee wrote, “Argentina in the final!!! Let’s go to the top!!!!!”

Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna also tweeted out his support. “Argentina are finalists in the World Cup! Congratulations!” he wrote. Wisin, one half of the duo Wisin y Yandel, best summed-up the atmosphere across the Latin music space. “Latin America united,” he wrote with emojis of Argentina’s flag.

The Argentine artists are also very proud to see their country go into the World Cup finals. Pop star Emilia wrote, “We’re in the final of the World Cup! Let’s go crazy Argentina!” Lali, who was in Qatar to see the match, wrote, “What a privilege to experience and enjoy the talent of Messi. Let’s go for the Cup!”

Argentina’s next match is on Sunday, December 18. Their competition that they’re playing against that day has yet to be determined.

Tags: , , ,
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best Albums Of 2022 That You Might Have Missed
by:
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Is A Heartbreaking Reminder That Our Fears Never Go Away
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×