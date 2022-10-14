The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards were announced yesterday (October 13). Bad Bunny is the most-nominated artist of the year and he’s making history at the awards for Latin artists.

Bad Bunny received eight nominations. Proving that Latin music has become mainstream, the Puerto Rican superstar is nominated in many of the top categories, including Artist Of The Year, Favorite Male Pop Artist, and Favorite Touring Artist. This is the first time in the history of the AMAs that an artist who sings primarily in Spanish is the most-nominated artist of the year. He’s followed by Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift, who have six nominations each.

The next top nominated Latin artists include Colombian singer Karol G and rising Puerto Rican star Rauw Alejandro with three nominations each. Karol G has two nominations in the Favorite Latin Song category for her global hit “Provenza” and “Mamiii” with Becky G. Alejandro’s breakthrough hit “Todo De Ti” is also up for the award. They both face Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” featuring Chencho Corleone. Bad Bunny’s collaboration is up for Favorite Music Video as well.

Spanish pop star Rosalía picked up two nominations. She is up for Favorite Female Latin Artist against Karol G, Becky G, Kali Uchis, and Anitta. Rosalía’s Motomami faces Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti and Alejandro’s Vice Versa for Favorite Latin Album.

Voting for the AMAs is now open at VoteAMAs.com. The 2022 American Music Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. EST.