The MTV Europe Music Awards took place last night (November 13) in Düsseldorf, Germany. Many Latin acts won their first MTV EMAs trophies, including reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee and rising artists Kenia Os and Danny Ocean.

Something very inclusive about the MTV Europe Music Awards is that the music of Latin America is celebrated. The region is divided into separate categories so that more artists across different Latin American countries are recognized.

In the Best Caribbean Act category, artists from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic were nominated. Daddy Yankee, who announced his impending retirement with his Legendaddy album, triumphed over Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and Myke Towers. Natti Natasha represented the Dominican Republic in the category.

The 2022 #MTVEMA Best Latin America North Act goes to @keniaos! pic.twitter.com/qhAVjQGxyO — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022

In the Best Latin American North Act category, many of the top acts in Mexico competed for the prize. Kenia Os, who recently dropped her K23 album, won against fellow pop star Danna Paola, Kevin Kaarl, Natanael Cano, and Santa Fe Klan. She will tour the US for the first time next year with her K23 Tour.

The Best Latin American Central Central category was dominated by Colombian acts. Karol G, Feid, Manuel Turizo, and Camilo were competing the award. The were bested by the sole Venezuelan artist in the category, Danny Ocean. After releasing a second part of his @DannOcean album last week, he will tour the US for the first time next year.