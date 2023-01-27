After conquering the music scene and appearing in movies, the next frontier for Bad Bunny is video games. On Monday (January 23), the Puerto Rican superstar appeared in the teaser trailer for WWE 2K23 alongside an invisible John Cena.

As a longtime WWE fan, Bad Bunny made his wrestling dreams come true in 2021 when he started appearing on Monday Night Raw. This time last year, he participated in the Royal Rumble. Bad Bunny was one of the last five men standing until Brock Lesnar took him out the ring. Bad Bunny will return to wrestling via the WWE 2K23 video game, which will be released worldwide on March 17.

In the teaser trailer for WWE 2K23, Bad Bunny hangs you with Cena, who is invisible in reference to his of his “You can’t see me” catchphrase. Cena’s hat with his his signature message “hustle, loyalty, respect” is shown floating around and lifting weights with Logan Paul. While Bad Bunny is talking with Triple H, they greet a visible John Cena in passing. “Wait, they can see me?” he says.

Bad Bunny will also be a playable character in WWE 2K23. Pre-ordering any version of the video game will come with access to the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack. That pack will include Bad Bunny on the game’s roster and a Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card.