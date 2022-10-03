Last week on the Billboard 200 chart belonged to Blackpink, whose new album Born Pink debuted at No. 1, making it the first LP by a K-pop female act to ever do so. They knocked Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti from the top spot, but now the album has stormed back: On the new Billboard 200 dated October 8, Un Verano Sin Ti returns to the top spot for a 12th total week.

This was thanks to 87,000 equivalent album units earned (down six percent from the previous week), with streaming equivalent album units making up 85,000 of the total, album sales contributing 2,000, and track equivalent albums adding another 1,000. Un Verano Sin Ti is the longest-charting No. 1 album since Drake’s Views had 13 non-consecutive weeks back in 2016.

As for the all-time ranks, Un Verano Sin Ti still has a long way to go to reach the top: The West Side Story soundtrack spent a whopping 54 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 back in 1962 and 1963. In second is Michael Jackson’s Thriller, which is the longest-running No. 1 for a solo artist, which had 37 weeks on top.

Elsewhere on this week’s Billboard 200, 5 Seconds Of Summer’s 5SOS5 debuts at No. 2, Born Pink slides down to No. 4, and Alice In Chains’ 1992 album Dirt re-enters the chart at No. 9 after a 30th anniversary reissue.