vince mcmahon stephanie mcmahon triple h
Getty Image
Sports

Report: Triple H Told A Talent Meeting That Vince McMahon’s Return Won’t Change ‘The Creative Team Or Process’

One major question that has popped up regarding Vince McMahon’s return to WWE is what, exactly, is he going to do now that he’s been reinstalled as executive chairman? McMahon used the considerable stake he kept in WWE as a way to return to the company earlier this month by voting himself onto WWE’s board of directors, a move that proceeded his daughter, Stephanie, announcing her resignation as co-CEO and chairwoman.

While all reports indicate that McMahon’s return was related to a potential sale of WWE, there was concern that the 77 year old would use his return (along with the fact that he is Vince McMahon) as a way to regain control of the day-to-day and the creative process of WWE that leads to what fans see on Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and on live events. But on Friday, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Triple H addressed a talent meeting and made clear that the creative process — which he oversees as the company’s chief content officer — will not be changed, as McMahon is only hear to see through a potential deal.

You can read the full report on Fightful Select.

McMahon left WWE back in July of 2022 in the aftermath of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
×