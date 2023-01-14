One major question that has popped up regarding Vince McMahon’s return to WWE is what, exactly, is he going to do now that he’s been reinstalled as executive chairman? McMahon used the considerable stake he kept in WWE as a way to return to the company earlier this month by voting himself onto WWE’s board of directors, a move that proceeded his daughter, Stephanie, announcing her resignation as co-CEO and chairwoman.

While all reports indicate that McMahon’s return was related to a potential sale of WWE, there was concern that the 77 year old would use his return (along with the fact that he is Vince McMahon) as a way to regain control of the day-to-day and the creative process of WWE that leads to what fans see on Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and on live events. But on Friday, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Triple H addressed a talent meeting and made clear that the creative process — which he oversees as the company’s chief content officer — will not be changed, as McMahon is only hear to see through a potential deal.

Triple H led the talent meeting today in Green Bay. He told talent that Vince McMahon's return is to see whether or not they sell, and who they should sell to. He said this will not change the creative team or process. More coming to https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 13, 2023

Triple H did say that maybe he and Vince McMahon have conversations about creative, but Vince defers final say to Triple H. More details from the Smackdown talent meeting at https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa for subscribers. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 13, 2023

McMahon left WWE back in July of 2022 in the aftermath of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.