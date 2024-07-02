Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are everyone’s favorite weird guy/1950s pin-up model girl couple. But long before they bailed each other out of jail (in a music video, at least), the Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin actor was tweeting the titles of her future number one hits.

According to BuzzFeed, a pair of decade-old tweets from Keoghan that “mention the names” of Carpenter’s songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” resurfaced this week. In one tweet, from November 10, 2014, a baby-faced Keoghan wrote, “this time last year I told you I would that I would be an Espresso Addict” (the photo is great). He would become a different kind of “Espresso” addict 10 years later. Even further back, on July 16, 2013, Keoghan asked, “Can someone Please please Please lend me The Sopranos..”

Twitter (or whatever) used to be so innocent.

Now, did Keoghan “predict” the titles of “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”? Of course not. To anyone who thinks he did, Morrissey would like a word. But it’s still a funny coincidence. However, if someone can find a tweet where he muses about emails he can’t send, maybe there’s something here.

Also, did anyone ever lend him a copy of The Sopranos? I hear it’s pretty good.

Can someone Please please Please lend me The Sopranos.. — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) July 16, 2013