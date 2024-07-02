barry sabrina
Getty Image
Pop

Barry Keoghan’s Old Tweets Share Some Similarities With His Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s Biggest Hits

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are everyone’s favorite weird guy/1950s pin-up model girl couple. But long before they bailed each other out of jail (in a music video, at least), the Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin actor was tweeting the titles of her future number one hits.

According to BuzzFeed, a pair of decade-old tweets from Keoghan that “mention the names” of Carpenter’s songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” resurfaced this week. In one tweet, from November 10, 2014, a baby-faced Keoghan wrote, “this time last year I told you I would that I would be an Espresso Addict” (the photo is great). He would become a different kind of “Espresso” addict 10 years later. Even further back, on July 16, 2013, Keoghan asked, “Can someone Please please Please lend me The Sopranos..”

Twitter (or whatever) used to be so innocent.

Now, did Keoghan “predict” the titles of “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”? Of course not. To anyone who thinks he did, Morrissey would like a word. But it’s still a funny coincidence. However, if someone can find a tweet where he muses about emails he can’t send, maybe there’s something here.

Also, did anyone ever lend him a copy of The Sopranos? I hear it’s pretty good.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of June 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors