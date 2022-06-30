Sabrina Carpenter‘s new music is coming sooner than you think. Today, the former Disney star turned pop singer announced her fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send, set to arrive next month.

Emails I Can’t Send marks Carpenter’s first album since leaving Hollywood Records and signing to Island. Ahead of the album, she has released the songs “Skinny Dipping” and “Fast Times.”

Earlier this year, Carpenter spoke with British GQ about her new music and what fans can expect.

“My recent songs ‘Fast Times’ and ‘Skinny Dipping’ don’t sound like anything else I’ve put out previously,” she said. “And I think that’s a good indication for what the rest of the album is going to bring. The [other] songs don’t necessarily sound like those two, but there will be an unexpectedness. I can say that everything is based on my life, so you’re going to get some specific stories and memories, [and] that is actually quite terrifying. I’ve experienced both me being discontent and also happy, so I want to show that. It’s going to be complex.”

Carpenter will drop the album’s newest single, “Vicious,” tonight, on all digital streaming platforms.

Check out the album artwork below.

Emails I Can’t Send is out 7/15 via Island. Pre-save it here.