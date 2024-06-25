After a star-making run, Sabrina Carpenter has officially reached the top: It was revealed yesterday (June 24) that “Please Please Please” has become her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Everybody loves her, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to forget about the haters: In an Instagram post celebrating the achievement, Carpenter took a second to put a detractor on blast.

Carpenter wrote, “MY FIRST #1 on the @billboard HOT 100!!!!!!! And espresso at #4.. I’m very immensely grateful so i will surely always remember this day for the rest of my life! @jackantonoff @amyallen i deeply love this song and i love you both!!!!! I love our pitchy claps!!!!! I love @sharp_stick !!!! good things come in three’s [single tear emoji]. thank you everyone who’s listened and made it so much fun to have these songs out in the world. more to come soon.”

The post is a three-slide gallery. The first on is Billboard‘s graphic of this week’s top 10 songs. The second is a video of Carpenter, Jack Antonoff, and Amy Allen recording hand claps in the studio. The third is of a tweet dissing “Please Please Please,” saying, “i dont think ive ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard. my goodness.”