Ahead of the premiere of Flamin’ Hot, Becky G has a new soundtrack anthem for the ages. The reggaeton superstar has teamed up with legendary songwriter Diane Warren.

On the percussive, fast-paced song, Becky encourages the listener to chase after their dreams — no matter how wild they may be.

“Nothing can hold you back / No one can kill your vibe / When you got the fire inside / When you got the fire inside / Oh, you’re gonna own this life / ‘Cause you got the fire inside,” sings Becky on the song’s chorus.

Flamin’ Hot tells the true story of Richard Montañez. Montañez was a janitor at Frito Lay, who changed the snack game by channeling his Mexican American heritage to invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The film was directed by Eva Longoria and stars Jesse Garcia as Richard and Annie Gonzalez as his wife, Judy.

Ahead of “The Fire Inside’s” premiere, Becky took to Instagram to express her excitement over the song and the movie.

“This song and project mean so much to me,” she said. “Estoy super emocionada y lista para que disfruten de la película.”

You can listen to “The Fire Inside” above.

Flamin’ Hot will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ beginning June 9.