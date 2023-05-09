It may sound hard to believe since Becky G has been in the music business since her teens, but the Latin pop sensation is about to launch her first-ever headlining tour. The Mi Casa, Tu Casa Tour will kick off this September in Boston, with tickets to go on sale starting May 12 at 10 am local time.

In a statement, Becky said, “[The] ‘Mi Casa Tu Casa Tour’ is about inviting people into an intimate experience with me. My intention is for it to be a place where we can sing, dance, laugh, and cry, all in the comfort of our shared space. I’ve never headlined my own tour before, so I really want it to feel personal and connect with my fans in that way, because we’ll build nuestra casa [our home] in every city, together.”

Becky G made her Coachella debut earlier this year, playing a medley of Selena hits along with her own to pay homage to her influences. She is also appearing at the Baja Beach Fest alongside Wisin Y Yandel, Ozuna, Don Omar, and more Latin superstars.

Check out the dates for Becky G’s Mi Casa, Tu Casa Tour below. Get more info here.

9/14 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

9/16 — New York, NY @ United Palace Theatre

9/17 — Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

9/19 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

9/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

9/22 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

9/23 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Hollywood

9/27 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

9/28 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

9/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/1 — McAllen, TX @ McAllen Performing Arts Center

10/3 — El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/6 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/7 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

10/8 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

10/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona State Fair