For the third consecutive year, the Oscars have revealed the shortlists for their upcoming award show. Among the leaders in the Best Original Song category, according to Billboard, fans will find that John Legend appears twice on the list. He joins Diane Warren as the only artists in this year’s shortlist to show up multiple times in the category. Other names that appear include Mary J. Blige, Janelle Monae, and H.E.R.

Legend landed two spots on the shortlist for “Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and “Never Break” from Giving Voice, both of which are Netflix films. As for Diane Warren, her appearances came thanks to “Io sì (Seen)” from Netlfix’s The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) and “Free” from Disney+’s The One And Only Ivan. This marks the second time in the last three years that two songwriters or songwriting teams landed on the shortlist in the same year.

Elsewhere, H.E.R. hopes to make the final list for the Best Original Song category with “Fight For You.” She recently landed a Golden Globe nomination for the song in what is looking to be a strong award show run for her as she also hopes to take home a Grammy next month in the Best R&B Song and Song Of The Year categories. Contributions from Janelle Monae, Mary J. Blige, and Leslie Odom, Jr. can also be found on the shortlist.

Check out the full list below.

“Turntables” from All In: The Fight For Democracy

“See What You’ve Done” from Belly Of The Beast

“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

“Never Break” from Giving Voice

“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

“Fight For You” from Judas And The Black Messiah

“Io sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Rain Song” from Minari

“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!

“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan

“Free” from The One And Only Ivan

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami…

“Green” from Sound Of Metal

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial Of The Chicago 7

