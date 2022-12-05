‘Tis the season to be jolly, indeed. And while many are turning up and blasting Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” or Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me,” some of us are mixing the Christmas festivities with some of the best K-Pop Christmas song in the mix. In case you are looking to spice things up a bit and want to bring in some Hallyu cheer into your holiday playlist this year, then you’ve come to the right place. Whether you want a simple lighthearted Christmas track to sit down and listen to, or an upbeat dance track to throw it back, there’s a K-Pop song for that. So without further ado, here are some of the best K-Pop Christmas songs sung by some of K-Pop’s finest acts.

NMIXX – “Funky Glitter Christmas” JYP Entertainment’s youngest girl group caps off their 2022 debut year with a special Christmas song that can get you into the holiday spirit. Compared to their prior releases, this Christmas special isn’t experimental at all but rather a simple, cheerful holiday song that’ll get you to bob your head to the beat. EXO – “The First Snow” In Korean culture, it’s considered utterly romantic if you experience the first snowfall of the season with someone you love. In this case, the members of EXO reminisce about a former lover and wonder how they’re doing as the first snow of the season falls. The acoustic R&B instrumental uplifts the heartbreaking lyrics of loss and regret but still serves a perfect bittersweet love song.

The Boyz – “Christmassy!” Forget about prom. Have you ever been asked to go to a Christmas party? Well, if you consider yourself The B (The Boyz’s fanclub name), then I’m pretty sure your fantasies of living the Y/N life as all members of The Boyz are fighting for your attention as they show and sing about clever ways to ask you out to a Christmas party. TWICE – “Merry & Happy” There’s something about TWICE that immediately brings a smile to my face whenever they release wholesome content like this. Holding a Secret Santa and filming the reveals and unboxings as part of the music video are peak Christmas spirit. The music video just showed how much of a bond the members have with each other and showcased the true meaning of Christmas.

Jimin of BTS – “Christmas Love” Jimin’s angelic voice suits the Christmas season. But the only unfortunate thing missing from all of this is a music video. Stray Kids – “Christmas EveL” “Feliz navidad, feliz navidad, feliz navidad but Felix, never bad.” Arguably one of the best Christmas songs to come out of K-Pop in the last few years was from Stray Kids. Not only did this song have everyone banging their heads to the beat, but it also got TikTok shaking their jingle bells as well.

Super Junior – “Santa U Are The One” Back in the day, SM Entertainment thrived off having compilation albums that would include original holiday and winter-themed songs sung by its artists. Dating back to 2011, and considered the last time the label did a winter album, Super Junior released an all-English, giddy Christmas song that was meant to be enjoyed by all. GOT7 – “Confession Song” We all know Christmas is the season of giving. But it’s not always about giving presents or other materialistic things. Sometimes it’s your heart. GOT7’s “Confession Song” is a love letter to the listener of the group confessing their love. In the music video, however, the group plays wingmen (or matchmaker) to help two students confess their love for one another.