We’ve now come to the last month of 2022. Around this time of the year, it’s year-end award season for the South Korean entertainment industry. And for K-pop, it’s the time of the year where some of the industry’s leading acts perform on grandiose stages and sometimes collaborate with other artists. Because of this, you can probably expect way lesser promo schedules or K-pop releases on your radar compared to the last few months. Especially, since it is holiday season, keeping track of new music may fly above your heads. But that’s where we come in. Even though there may not be many releases this month, there are new highly-anticipated releases coming from some of K-pop’s finest acts. With that being said, check out all the new music and comebacks happening in December. See them all below.

XEED – The 1st Mini Album ‘Dream Land’ Newcomers to the K-pop scene, this quartet hails from Nature Space Entertainment. Their first EP drops on December 1 with their lead single “Dream Land” RM – 1st Solo Album ‘Indigo’ Considered the most anticipated release of the month, BTS’ very own leader is set to drop his first studio album on Friday, December 2. The 10-track album contains a roster of star-studded features including Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Tablo, and more.

K-pop's first-generation pioneers are coming back but as a sub-unit. Originally part of the septet, SHINWA WDJ consists of members Minwoo, Dongwan and Junjin and are set to release their first EP on December 8.

Concept Scene 01 : Trace Digital Album ➫ 2022.12.06 (KST)

SHINee's Flaming Charisma Minho will finally make his comeback after a year since "Heartbreak." His first EP will get a digital release on December 6, while the physical is set for the following week (December 12).