We’ve now come to the last month of 2022. Around this time of the year, it’s year-end award season for the South Korean entertainment industry. And for K-pop, it’s the time of the year where some of the industry’s leading acts perform on grandiose stages and sometimes collaborate with other artists.
Because of this, you can probably expect way lesser promo schedules or K-pop releases on your radar compared to the last few months. Especially, since it is holiday season, keeping track of new music may fly above your heads. But that’s where we come in. Even though there may not be many releases this month, there are new highly-anticipated releases coming from some of K-pop’s finest acts. With that being said, check out all the new music and comebacks happening in December. See them all below.
XEED – The 1st Mini Album ‘Dream Land’
Newcomers to the K-pop scene, this quartet hails from Nature Space Entertainment. Their first EP drops on December 1 with their lead single “Dream Land”
RM – 1st Solo Album ‘Indigo’
Considered the most anticipated release of the month, BTS’ very own leader is set to drop his first studio album on Friday, December 2. The 10-track album contains a roster of star-studded features including Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Tablo, and more.
Yein – 버스정류장 (Bus Stop)
Lovelyz member Yein will release a digital solo single on December 2. The song “Bus Stop” is reportedly produced by Korean rapper and R&B artist Heize.
Yoon Jisung – 2nd Digital Single ‘12월 24일(December. 24)’
윤지성(Yoon Jisung) 2nd Digital Single
‘12월 24일(December. 24)’ SPECIAL PHOTO FOR BABAL💝
🎄2022.12.05 (Mon) 6PM Release!#윤지성 #YoonJisung #12월24일 #December_24 #20221205_6PM pic.twitter.com/f41nBFwmzE
— 윤지성 (Yoon Jisung) Official (@Official_YJS_) November 30, 2022
The former WANNA ONE member turned soloist is ready to make his return with a winter-themed release on December 5. This second single follows Yoon Jisung’s spring release with his EP MIRO.
SHINHWA WDJ – The 1st Mini Album Come To Life
SHINHWA WDJ
The 1st Mini Album
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐨 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞
⠀
PRE-ORDER : 2022.11.24
RELEASE : 2022.12.06 (TUE) 12PM
*각 온라인 음반판매 사이트를 통해 예약판매가 시작됩니다.
(판매처에 따라 오픈 시간은 상이할 수 있습니다.)#신화 #SHINHWA#신화WDJ #SHINHWA_WDJ pic.twitter.com/06BfFGKkM3
— LIVEWORKS COMPANY (@LIVEWORKSCO) November 24, 2022
K-pop’s first-generation pioneers are coming back but as a sub-unit. Originally part of the septet, SHINWA WDJ consists of members Minwoo, Dongwan and Junjin and are set to release their first EP on December 8.
Minho – The 1st Mini Album 〖CHASE〗
MINHO 민호 The 1st Mini Album 〖CHASE〗
Concept Scene 01 : Trace
Digital Album ➫ 2022.12.06 (KST)
Physical Album & M/V ➫ 2022.12.12 (KST)#민호 #MINHO#샤이니 #SHINee#CHASE pic.twitter.com/B82mxQ2lPX
— SHINee (@SHINee) November 30, 2022
SHINee’s Flaming Charisma Minho will finally make his comeback after a year since “Heartbreak.” His first EP will get a digital release on December 6, while the physical is set for the following week (December 12).
SUPER JUNIOR – The 11th Album Vol.2 [The Road : Celebration]
SUPER JUNIOR The 11th Album Vol.2 [The Road : Celebration] – Image Teaser
🎧 2022.12.15. 6PM KST#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#The_Road_Celebration pic.twitter.com/7QwTVGmK7s
— SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) November 28, 2022
K-pop’s leading second-generation boy group will release their eleventh studio album on December 15. From the looks of the current teasers, it seems like ELF (their fans) can expect something winter or holiday-themed for this release.
NewJeans – TBA
Already capturing the hearts of everyone from the moment they dropped music, NewJeans is ready to tease their next release with a pre-release single set for December 19. Though there isn’t any more information in terms of teasers or photos, it is worth noting the monster rookies of K-pop are set to release new music on January 2 of next year.
NCT Dream – Winter Special Mini Album “Candy”
NCT DREAM Winter Special Mini Album
〖Candy〗
➫ 2022.12.19 (KST)#NCTDREAM #Candy#NCTDREAM_Candy pic.twitter.com/wyJ5h9BGkX
— NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) November 17, 2022
Following a special two-day in-theater global screening of their movie NCT 127: In A Dream, one of NCT’s most popular sub-units are set to release a holiday EP on December 19.