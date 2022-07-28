Beyonce‘s forthcoming album Renaissance is one of the most highly anticipated records of this year, that’s for sure. With the release of the massive single “Break My Soul” and the unveiling of the instantly iconic album art, this LP is no casual affair, especially since its her first brand new full-length since 2016’s classic Lemonade.

It’s so highly anticipated, actually, that it’s been leaked. This has led to an outpour of mixed responses; some fans are excited and grateful to have access to it, while others are upset and sad for the singer whose music is out before she wants it to be. Either way, Beyonce seems to be just flat out happy to be releasing the record, because today the “Love On Top” performer shared a thoughtful statement on her website about the record, which arrives officially tomorrow.