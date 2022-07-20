Beyonce Sneakily Shared The Tracklist For ‘Renaissance’

Beyonce’s Renaissance is set to arrive on Friday, July 29th. Today, the singer posted the tracklist to her Instagram stories in a sneaky little video. The list of tracks was set to the already released single “Break My Soul” and the track titles moved rhythmically and flashed like a disco ball. Fitting, and perhaps a hint at more dance floor ready bops like “Break My Soul” to come?

Of the album’s 15 tracks, “Break My Soul’ appears as the sixth cut. Looking through the tracklist titles, “America Has A Problem” stands out as a song where Beyonce is likely making a statement about the troubling times in the country. The song “Thique,” seems destined to coin a number of memes in our cultural lexicon, in the same way that the “surboart/surfboard” mention did back on “Drunk In Love.”

Bey shared the album cover for Renaissance last month, which features the pop star nearly nude on top of a digital horse. And while the Renaissance tracklist is out in the world, still no word yet on whether there are any notable guest features. Judging from Beyonce’s previous releases however, these details will surely emerge before next Friday.

Check out the tracklist for Renaissance below.

1. “I’m That Girl”

2. “Cozy”

3. “Alien Superstar”

4. “Cuff It”

5. “Energy”

6. “Break My Soul”

7. “Church Girl”

8. “Plastic Off The Sofa”

9. “Virgo’s Groove”

10. “Move”

11. “Heated”

12. “Thique”

13. “All Up In Your Mind”

14. “America Has A Problem”

15. “Pure/Honey”

Renaissance is out on 07/29 via Parkwood/Columbia. Pre-Order it here.