Last night (March 29), Billie Eilish fans in Mexico were excited to take to Mexico City’s Foro Sol venue for a stop on her Happier Than Ever tour. Things didn’t go as planned, though: The city faced heavy rain, as on-site videos like the one below show, and Eilish was forced to cancel the concert. She didn’t leave fans empty-handed, though, and actually ended up giving them a unique and memorable experience.

#HTEMexicoCity: Current weather conditions in Mexico City, Mexico. If you're in attendance please be safe and look after one another! pic.twitter.com/ILEw4G6p6D — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) March 30, 2023

Although the show didn’t go on as planned, Eilish and Finneas managed to at least somewhat salvage the evening by offering fans who went through the trouble of showing up and enduring the weather. The two took the stage for an acoustic performance of six songs (as Setlist.fm notes): “Ocean Eyes,” “When The Party’s Over,” “Everything I Wanted,” “TV,” “Lovely,” and “Happier Than Ever.”

Billie Eilish had to cancel her concert in Mexico’s Foro Sol today due to a rainstorm, but came out to perform 5 acoustic songs for the audience. pic.twitter.com/gdm8Sn5k6q — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 30, 2023

At the end of the performance, Eilish addressed the crowd, instructing them to hang onto their tickets because Eilish would reschedule the show. She added, “I have to say that what we just did was, was… I’ll remember that for the rest of my life. That was truly really special for me, I love you so much.”

🚨| Sí, el concierto de @billieeilish en la CDMX fue cancelado por la lluvia que cayó justo en la zona del Foro Sol. No es seguro ni para los fans ni para Billie realizar el show por todo el equipo que conlleva. Aquí el momento donde pide que los fans guarden su ticket y vayan… pic.twitter.com/BQxVK0NhL5 — Sopitas (@sopitas) March 30, 2023

Concert promoter Ocesa later revealed the performance has been rescheduled for tonight, March 30.