Billie Eilish’s Concert Was Canceled Due To Rain But She Still Made It Special: ‘I’ll Remember That For The Rest Of My Life’

Last night (March 29), Billie Eilish fans in Mexico were excited to take to Mexico City’s Foro Sol venue for a stop on her Happier Than Ever tour. Things didn’t go as planned, though: The city faced heavy rain, as on-site videos like the one below show, and Eilish was forced to cancel the concert. She didn’t leave fans empty-handed, though, and actually ended up giving them a unique and memorable experience.

Although the show didn’t go on as planned, Eilish and Finneas managed to at least somewhat salvage the evening by offering fans who went through the trouble of showing up and enduring the weather. The two took the stage for an acoustic performance of six songs (as Setlist.fm notes): “Ocean Eyes,” “When The Party’s Over,” “Everything I Wanted,” “TV,” “Lovely,” and “Happier Than Ever.”

At the end of the performance, Eilish addressed the crowd, instructing them to hang onto their tickets because Eilish would reschedule the show. She added, “I have to say that what we just did was, was… I’ll remember that for the rest of my life. That was truly really special for me, I love you so much.”

Concert promoter Ocesa later revealed the performance has been rescheduled for tonight, March 30.

