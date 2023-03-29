Nothing is off limits on Conan O’Brien’s Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast. In a recent episode, which featured Billie Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas, the late-night talk show host recalled watching Eilish’s documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, and how it relates to his experience.

The Apple TV+ documentary follows a teenage Eilish as she writes and records her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. At the time, Eilish was 16 years old, and we see her as she argues with her mom, gets into creative disputes with Finneas, and deals with a whirlwind of teenage emotions.

O’Brien, who has a teenage daughter, said that watching the documentary was as scary as watching a horror movie. In agreement, Eilish said that seeing herself at that age spooks her as well.

“16-year-old me is a scary thought,” Eilish said. “It’s a scary sight to see. I think about myself and think about the people that I used to have to make them be put through being around me at that age… It makes me sick to my stomach thinking about if I had to be around the younger Billie. It really freaks me out sometimes.”

