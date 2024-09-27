“Birds Of A Feather” wasn’t the first single from Billie Eilish‘s Hit Me Hard And Soft, but it’s turned out to be the album’s biggest hit. The fan-favorite song blew up on TikTok before being officially released as a single in July, making it all the way to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, Eilish has released a “Birds Of A Feather” video, which is set in an anonymous office building where she defies gravity and seemingly gets pulled around by the ghost of a loved one (don’t get any ideas, Severance season 2).

Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, recently discussed the origin of “Birds Of A Feather” with Audacy.

“There’s a lot of songs about dying for somebody and loving them till they die, and I thought it was really fun to reverse it,” Finneas explained. Billie added, “With music, my whole thing is that it’s for the listener to decide what it means. It doesn’t matter what I wrote it about, what Finneas wrote it about… It really doesn’t matter, as long as you interpret it the way you need to.” They both admitted that “we overthought this sort of simple song so hard… We kept getting lost in the maze.” But once they re-wrote the chorus, they had a hit.

Watch the video above.