When Billie Eilish announced her new album Hit Me Hard And Soft in April, she said she didn’t plan to release any singles from the project ahead of its release on May 17. She has kept good on that promise, but that doesn’t mean fans haven’t gotten sneak peeks.

She previewed a song with Zane Lowe, she teased “Lunch” at Coachella, and now he have a snippet of “Birds Of A Feather” thanks to Netflix.

Today (May 13), Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the third season of the show Heartstopper, and it features some of the new song.

🍂Heartstopper Season 3 is coming to Netflix on October 3! 🍂 And no better way to announce it than with an exclusive snippet of @billieeilish's new song, Birds of a Feather! pic.twitter.com/foQi9Lb5zo — Netflix (@netflix) May 13, 2024

At the core of Heartstopper is gay romance, which seems in line with at least part of Eilish’s new album. In a recent interview, she said of “Lunch,” “That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out 5/17 via Interscope/Dark Room. Find more information here.