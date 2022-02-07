While the west coast is patiently waiting for the end of Billie Eilish’s new tour behind Happier Than Ever, since that’s when she’ll finally make it to The Forum for a three-night stint, at least there’s photos and videos on the internet to hold us over. Earlier this weekend, Billie actually halted her show completely to check on a fan who needed an inhaler, and seemingly shaded Travis Scott and the gruesome aftermath of Astroworld in the process.

But, for the most part, Billie shows look like they’re packed to the brim with fans who have been waiting all pandemic long to see their favorite — and she looks happier and healthier on stage than she ever has, too. This tour features a monster setlist that combines some of her earliest hits with songs from her When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? era, and of course, rounds it all out with her latest Happier Than Ever.

Kicking off the tour in New Orleans, Billie was sporting her signature matching baggy tops and shorts for a comfy stage look that lets her jump around and be free while performing. Check out some photos from her first show of the tour below, and keep an eye out for more happenings as the dates unfold.