Billie Eilish Jesse Rutherford 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala Los Angeles County Museum of Art 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Billie Eilish Had A Realization About Her And Jesse Rutherford’s Relationship That Made Her Life ‘A Lot Better’

Billie Eilish did a new interview with Vogue that dropped today, which predominately touches on climate activism. Still, early on in the piece, Eilish briefly speaks about her controversial relationship with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer, Jesse Rutherford (Eilish is 21 to his 31).

“Once I realized we were in it together, my life just got a lot better, you know?” she shared.

“Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid sh*t, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it,” Eilish also noted.

Following a lot of backlash about their relationship online, Eilish’s brother, musician Finneas, recently replied to a TikTok comment to set the record straight. “I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions,” he wrote.

Eilish and Rutherford first began dating when she was 20, as they recently appeared together at her 21st birthday party. They also posed for red carpet pics at the LACMA Art + Film Gala last November. Yet, it was the couple’s Halloween costumes — as an old man and a baby — that really started the concern from fans.

