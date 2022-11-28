For months now, it has been rumored that Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford are dating. Sure, they all-but-confirmed their relationship by walking a red carpet together and by wearing a couple’s Halloween costume, but now Eilish has officially called Rutherford her “boyfriend.”

In Eilish’s new sixth-annual installment of her “same interview” with Vanity Fair that dropped today (November 28), she was asked if she had a boyfriend and she responded:

“Yeah, I do, and… it’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it. I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*ckin’ f*cker alive, but pulled his ass. Are we kidding me? Can we just [claps]… round of applause for me. Thank you. Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass, all me. I did that sh*t. I locked that motherf*cker down.”

She also reflected on what the yearly Vanity Fair videos mean to her, saying, “It’s just so cool to get to do this every year. I don’t know, I feel like… sometimes people are like, ‘You’re still gonna… you’re doing it… you’re gonna go back and keep doing it?’ And I just, I love… I just like it. It’s just like a really cool… ah, they mean so much to me. Every year, I watch these and I’m just like… ah, it just feels really… it makes me really happy.”

Watch the video above.