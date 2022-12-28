It’s no secret that Billie Eilish’s relationship with The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford has sparked controversy. The couple are a decade apart in age, but the main criticism is that Rutherford has known the “Bad Guy” singer since she was 15. The stars are both aware of the drama; on Halloween, they trolled the Internet with their costumes.

Eilish’s brother Finneas made a comment about the relationship in November when E! News asked him about it: “Listen, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.” Now, he’s addressing the situation head-on after a TikTok user stitched one of his videos and said: “Oh yeah? Well, your sister’s dating a 31 year old man and your music is sh*tty.” Finneas commented: “I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”

The news follows criticism of Eilish for calling Rutherford “the hottest f*ckin’ f*cker alive” in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*ckin’ f*cker alive, but pulled his ass,” she said. “Are we kidding me? Can we just [claps]… round of applause for me. Thank you. Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass, all me. I did that sh*t. I locked that motherf*cker down.”