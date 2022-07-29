Pop

Billie Eilish Cried When She Saw LeAnn Rimes’s Performance Of ‘When The Party’s Over’

In 2020, LeAnn Rimes won the fourth season of The Masked Singer. She was disguised as the Sun character, and one of her performances was of Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over.” In a new interview with NME, Rimes revealed that Eilish cried upon hearing her rendition.

“Yes, her agent told me that Billie cried when she saw my performance of ‘When The Party’s Over,’” she told the journalist, “so that was a special moment. I wanted to do that song a capella, because there’s a brokenness and intimacy when there’s nothing behind it.”

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Eilish revealed that she doesn’t like making music in recording studios. “I don’t like studios,” she said. “I don’t like sessions. I don’t like [that] there’s a runner and he asks you what kind of food you want at so-and-so and he asks you if you want a La Croix.” She added, “I really have never liked the vibe of studios. There’s no windows. It smells like weed. There’s other artists there — you bump into them, you look stupid. Then you’re embarrassed that they saw you when you looked stupid. I don’t know, it freaks me out. It truly gives me social anxiety.”

Watch Rimes’s cover of “When The Party’s Over” from 2020.

