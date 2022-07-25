Last week, Billie Eilish made her musical return with two new songs, “TV” and “The 30th.” The records were released together as a part of a double single titled Guitar Songs and the former track is one that Billie premiered during a show at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Naturally, with new music from Billie, there are questions that always come with it. They include her inspirations, how it came about, and more. In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she explained why she went against tradition by releasing the song without promotion. During that same conversation, she also explained why she is not a fan of making music in recording studios.

“I don’t like studios,” she said. “I don’t like sessions. I don’t like [that] there’s a runner and he asks you what kind of food you want at so-and-so and he asks you if you want a La Croix.” She continued, “I really have never liked the vibe of studios. There’s no windows. It smells like weed. There’s other artists there — you bump into them, you look stupid. Then you’re embarrassed that they saw you when you looked stupid. I don’t know, it freaks me out. It truly gives me social anxiety.”

Her comments come after she was seen working on music with her brother Finneas in an at-home studio.

You can check out her conversation on Apple Music in the video above.