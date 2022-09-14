Prince King Charles Billie Eilish No Time To Die Premiere 2021
Getty Image
Pop

Billie Eilish’s Experience Meeting The Royal Family Was Much Different Than She Expected

TwitterMusic News Editor

There was a notable shake-up in the United Kingdom monarchy recently, as has been widely reported by now: Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old last week, at which point Prince Charles III immediately ascended to the throne and took on a new title, King Charles III. Billie Eilish shared a moment with Charles and other members of the royal family not long ago, which she looked back on in an interview.

In a new conversation on Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa, Eilish noted she met Charles; Camilla, Queen consort of the United Kingdom; Prince William; and Kate Middleton at the UK premiere of No Time To Die in 2021. The whole thing was far less formal than she was anticipating.

She said, “I had it all ready to go. I was studying what the etiquette was supposed to be. I was ready to curtsy, I was ready to not shake a hand, I was ready to not ask questions, and [laughs] not speak unless I was spoken to. I was so worried about it, too, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to know how to do it.’ And they all walked and they were like [does handshake gesture], ‘Hey, what’s up, how are you, how’s it going?'”

Check out the interview clip above.

Listen To This
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×