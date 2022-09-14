There was a notable shake-up in the United Kingdom monarchy recently, as has been widely reported by now: Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old last week, at which point Prince Charles III immediately ascended to the throne and took on a new title, King Charles III. Billie Eilish shared a moment with Charles and other members of the royal family not long ago, which she looked back on in an interview.

When Billie Eilish met King Charles III 😂 You can listen to Fitzy and Wippa’s full interview with Billie Eilish on the podcast here: https://t.co/NRpqDuGINN #billieeilish pic.twitter.com/AT2tqlZn38 — Fitzy & Wippa (@fitzyandwippa) September 13, 2022

In a new conversation on Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa, Eilish noted she met Charles; Camilla, Queen consort of the United Kingdom; Prince William; and Kate Middleton at the UK premiere of No Time To Die in 2021. The whole thing was far less formal than she was anticipating.

She said, “I had it all ready to go. I was studying what the etiquette was supposed to be. I was ready to curtsy, I was ready to not shake a hand, I was ready to not ask questions, and [laughs] not speak unless I was spoken to. I was so worried about it, too, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to know how to do it.’ And they all walked and they were like [does handshake gesture], ‘Hey, what’s up, how are you, how’s it going?'”

Check out the interview clip above.