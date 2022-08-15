Adele Says Her Son Angelo Is ‘Obsessed’ With Billie Eilish

Stars, they’re just like us! And apparently their kids are too. In a recent interview with Elle, in which Adele detailed the worst moment in her career “by far,” a cute vignette about her family life and motherhood also came up. In a sweet moment, she revealed that her son Angelo is a massive fan of Billie Eilish.

Adele says Angelo fancies himself a lyrics guru of sorts, who not only studies what Billie is singing about in songs like “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted,” but then wants to talk about them at length with his Mom. Here’s an excerpt from the article:

The next day, she [Adele] would fly to New York with her boyfriend of a year, the sports agent Rich Paul, where they had plans to attend the wedding of Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Kevin Love. Then she’d return home to London to take her nine-year-old son, Angelo, to see Billie Eilish at The O2. Angelo, whose father is her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, is “obsessed” with Eilish, Adele says. “He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them.”

Not bad little lad. If he keeps this up, perhaps Adele could use another songwriter on her next album, 40? And if not, maybe Drake is looking for a new ghostwriter to turn into a star?