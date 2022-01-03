Between releasing Happier Than Ever, hosting Saturday Night Live, and everything else she did, 2021 was a big year for Billie Eilish. Now, she has kicked off 2022 by taking her fans on a trip down memory lane, during which she revealed the red hair she briefly sported last year.

On Twitter, somebody asked Eilish to show off more photos of a particular outfit she was seen wearing. After obliging on her Instagram Story, Eilish asked if there was anything else her followers would like to see. Somebody suggested that she let her fans give her random dates and Eilish then chooses a photo or video from those dates to share. Eilish liked the idea, so she used Instagram’s question submission feature and responded to a bunch of inquiries.

For November 22 of last year, she shared a video of herself getting her hair dyed red, a color she says she kept “for a week.” Sure enough, in early December, she debuted her current black hair look.

Other highlights included Eilish and composer Danny Elfman posing in front of a statue of The Nightmare Before Christmas protagonist Jack Skellington on this past Halloween, a Star Trek puzzle she and her father put together on December 27, and an apparently post-sneeze Eilish with a substantial snot hanging from her nose all the way down to her chin on December 12.

If you want to see that Eilish snot photo, find it below. If you don’t want to see it, do yourself a favor and stop scrolling now.