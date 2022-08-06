Just weeks away from his upcoming sixth studio, In Loving Memory, Blackbear has dropped a new track, featuring The Used. On “Toxic Energy,” Blackbear looks back on a past relationship, finally noticing the red flags he missed the first time around.

The song contains drum production by Travis Barker, and is an electric guitar-driven track, creating a nod to Blackbear’s early emo days performing as Mat Musto.

“From the moment that I met you / You had powers over me / Shoulda known / I shoulda known / You were toxic energy / You were lightning / You were cocaine / You were everything between /Shoulda known / I shoulda known / You were toxic energy,” sings Blackbear on the song’s chorus.

On the second verse, Bert McCracken of The Used delivers a verse recalling miserable memories of an ex, saying, “You’re lonely, addicted / You clench your fists and quit it / Your bitter heart is freezing / Anxiety, thoughts fleeting.”

The song latches onto the nostalgia of early aughts emo rock, while remaining true to Blackbear’s “sad boy” pop nature.

Check out “Toxic Energy” above, and the In Loving Memory cover art and tracklist below.

1. “I Don’t Love Me”

2. “Dead Inside”

3. “Toxic Energy” Feat. The Used

4. “Nothing Matters” Feat. New Found Glory

5. “GFY” Feat. Machine Gun Kelly

6. “Broken World”

7. “Painkiller”

8. “FUILU”

9. “The Idea”

10. “Poltergeist” Feat. Bayside

11. “Back In Rehab”

12. “Hazel Inside”

In Loving Memory is out 8/26 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.