Just weeks away from his upcoming album In Loving Memory, Blackbear has turned the tables on his newest track. A departure from the angsty, revenge, break-up bop, “GFY,” Blackbear’s latest single, “The Idea” shows a more vulnerable side of the pop-rock singer.

Joined by Travis Barker, Blackbear questions a relationship, asking, “How do you fall asleep without me here? / I see right through you, I see you so clear /Wake up my demons and my biggest fears /Are you in love with me or the idea,” on the song’s chorus. In the verses, he alludes to fame and drug use, saying, “Swear the drugs don’t help me, it’s a problem / This ain’t love, I don’t know what to call it,” as well as, “It’s the same old story, Hollywood’s on fire / Three nights in a row doin’ blow, are you tired?”

In the song’s accompanying music video, directed by Emil Neva, Blackbear and Barker are seen performing in a desert. The performance is juxtaposed with a montage of clips of Blackbear and a woman arguing.

Blackbear recently revealed on social media that In Loving Memory is set to arrive next month.

albums dropping in august — blackbear (@iamblackbear) June 30, 2022

In a statement accompanied by the release of the album’s lead single, “GFY,” Blackbear revealed that the previously released single is “a fun intermission in an otherwise vulnerable project.” Perhaps the more melodic, downtempo “The Idea” gives us a taste of what to expect from the rest of the album.

Check out “The Idea” above.