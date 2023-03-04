Blackpink’s Jennie hopped on Weverse yesterday, March 3, to give her fans an update about a minor face injury she suffered, having not posting to her personal account since Valentine’s Day.

“It’s nothing, but I post it first in case you get surprised. I was taking care of my health during the break, eating well, and sleeping well, but I tripped a little while exercising and fell down, so I got a bit of a scar on my face,” she said, as caught by Billboard.

“I wanted to get better soon so I don’t worry about BLINK, but it’s still healing, so I think I’m going to wear a bandage on my face for a while,” Jennie added. “Please understand if I sound silly. I need to show you a good performance, but I’m sorry for being like this, everyone. I’ll get better soon, so don’t worry and see you soon.”

The band is set to pick back up their Born Pink World Tour tonight, March 4, with a performance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Blackpink is also set to headline Coachella next month and play shows at Japan’s Tokyo Dome — so there’s no slowing down any time soon.

As for Jennie, she was also in the news earlier this week regarding her role in HBO’s upcoming series, The Idol, after Rolling Stone published some alleged behavior about the show’s creator, Sam Levinson.