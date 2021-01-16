On Friday, Blackpink’s Jennie celebrated her 25th birthday, and to commemorate it she launched her very own YouTube channel, sharing her first video, entitled “Hello World. From Jennie.” It shows a typical day in her life looks like, with the singer giving a small tour of her house, interacting with her dog Kuma, and singing a light-hearted cover of Mandy Moore’s “When Will My Life Begin?” At the end, she thanked her fans for watching and promised to share more videos in the future.

Jennie has plenty to celebrate over the past year. She and her Blackpink collective successfully orchestrated a successful comeback with the release of The Album last year. Its arrival was preceded by a number of big moments, including their “Ice Cream” collaboration with Selena Gomez and their video “How You Like That,” which broke a YouTube record for the biggest video premiere ever on the platform, with 1.65 million people tuning in. After the release of The Album, the K-pop group went on to share their Netflix documentaryLight Up The Sky. They followed that up with The Show, a livestream event they described as the “first of its kind.”

You can watch Jennie’s new video above.