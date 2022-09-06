Ahead of their upcoming sophomore studio album, Born Pink, Blackpink has finally revealed their upcoming North American and European stops for their Born Pink tour.

The group announced a 27-day tour in August, which will kick off in Seoul on October 15. The ladies of Blackpink will arrive in the states on October 25, kicking off their North American tour.

Ahead of their tour, Blackpink is excited to see their fans, better known as the Blinks, across various cities. At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, where they won the award for Best Metaverse Concert, they thanked the Blinks for their boundless support.

“We had a lot of fun on this project…we’re just very grateful to our fans,” said Blackpink member Rosé, “so thank you so much for this award.”

Check out the tour dates below.

10/25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/06 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

11/07 — Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

11/10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/15 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bank of California Stadium

11/30 — London @ The O2 Stadium

12/01 — London @ The O2 Stadium

12/05 — Barcelona @ Palau Sant Jordi

12/08 — Cologne @ Lanxess Arena

12/11 — Paris @ Accor Arena

12/12 — Paris @ Accor Arena

12/19 — Berlin @ Royal Arena

12/22 — Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome

Born Pink is out 9/16 via YG Entertainment/Interscope. Pre-save the album and get tickets to the Born Pink tour here.