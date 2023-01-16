Over the weekend, Britney Spears was described by TMZ as having had a “‘manic’ episode” in a Los Angeles restaurant (Joey in Woodland Hills), a scene that included her “yelling and talking gibberish” and husband Sam Asghari getting “visibly upset” before storming out. Now, Spears has responded.

In an Instagram post shared last night (January 15), Spears wrote in part:

In a now-deleted post from earlier, she also wrote, “It’s funny somebody said I acted manic at a restaurant. Geez … all I can say is I was flattered the waiter brought me a sophisticated champagne glass for my red bull. I am so fancy yall [shrugging emojis].”

Britney responds to @TMZ calling her "manic" in now-deleted Instagram post. She also seemingly suggested that an unnamed woman came onto her husband, Sam, at their wedding. pic.twitter.com/pnagw7FCWp — #FreeBritney Live (@FreeBritneyLive) January 15, 2023

After the alleged incident, Spears also shared a video of herself dancing and giving the middle finger to the camera.

Meanwhile, Twitter account #FreeBritney Live claims to have spoken with the Joey waiter who served Spears and Asghari, and they refuted TMZ’s version of events. The waiter said Spears didn’t have a “manic” episode but was frustrated by other patrons filming her, and that Asghari just went to the restroom and didn’t “storm off.” The waiter apparently offered to move Spears and Asghari to a more private part of the restaurant, but at that point, they had finished their meal. The patron who filmed Spears is apparently now banned from the restaurant.

ICYMI, we spoke to the waiter from JOEY who served Britney and Sam on Friday night, and here’s what he had so say! #JusticeForBritney #LeaveBritneyAlone pic.twitter.com/GnEEdMaEdW — #FreeBritney Live (@FreeBritneyLive) January 15, 2023

Find Spears’ post below.

“I watched ‘NATURAL BORN KILLERS’ this morning and damn I got ENLIGHTENED … and HOLY SMOKES SH*T BALLS I’m sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant. Even my best friend couldn’t WAIT TO SEND IT TO ME, THEY DON’T THINK TWICE because we are all natural born killers … I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE [eyes emoji] !!! I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!! Honestly it would be safer for me to compliment this world and f*ck up because if I become a prophet and don’t create history, we might have something y’all… I’m just KIDDING, but it’s a good thought [thought bubble emoji] I know y’all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me … I was like damn that’s horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal [thinking emoji] … either way honestly I know nobody gives a flying f*ck what I do !!! I’m just bored writing this paragraph like a damn idiot [yawning emoji]”