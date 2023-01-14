A romantic night out for Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari quickly turned into a disaster, TMZ is reporting. Last night (January 13), the two were reportedly spotted at JOEY, a restaurant in Woodland Hills. At the time of the arrival, the restaurant was already said to be packed, and customers reportedly recognized Spears and Asghari immediately.

Fans then were said to begin pulling out their cell phones, and start filming the two. This reportedly caused Spears to experience a manic meltdown. According to the publication, Spears was visibly upset and begin speaking incoherently. Witnesses said Asghari stormed out of the restaurant.

A video obtained by the publication shows Spears sitting alone in the restaurant, speaking incoherently.

Shortly after the video was recorded, Spears reportedly left the restaurant with her bodyguard, who was said to return to the restaurant to pay the bill.

At the time of writing, neither Spears nor Asghari have spoken about the incident, however, the “…Baby One More Time” hitmaker appeared to be in good spirits in the hours leading up to the night. Earlier in the day, Spears shared a video of herself on Instagram dancing to Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé’s 2014 hit single, “Feeling Myself.”

Representatives for Spears and Asghari did not immediately return our request for comment.