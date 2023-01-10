Back in the early 2000s, Britney Spears was the face of Pepsi after signing an $8 million deal with the soda company in 2001 and starring in ads like the iconic “Joy Of Pepsi” spot and numerous others. Since then, though, she’s spent time on the Coke side. In 2013, it was reported that Spears sold some Coca-Cola stock, while Pepsi was not in her portfolio at all. Now, she’s again representing Coke… at least in her new thirst trap.

In a video shared on Instagram last night (January 9), Spears wears a red two-piece outfit, consisting of a mini skirt and a tube top, the latter emblazoned with the Coca-Cola logo across the front. In the video (which is scored by Normani and Cardi B’s “Wild Side”), Spears dances and strikes poses for the camera.

In her caption, she explained, “Here’s me going through my closet realizing outfits I have never worn !!! I am a practical shopper but I was really surprised going through my closest and what I found !!! […] Anyways, here’s me modeling RED outfit number 1 !!! That means there are way more to go … 7 is my favorite !!! I will SHARE with you lovely people !!!”

She also wrote about the photos with Paris Hilton that recently surfaced, saying, “Also have no idea about these pics of me from a birthday party … I haven’t been to a bday party in forever !!! And as for the pics, those have to be from years ago !!!”

Revisit the aforementioned Pepsi ad below.