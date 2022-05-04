Last week, Britney Spears declared she was taking a social media hiatus. Her break didn’t last too long, though, since yesterday, after about a week since her last Instagram post, Spears returned to the platform with some new posts. In one of them, she reveals she once had hundreds of pages of poetry written that she was thinking about compiling into a book. However, those poems mysteriously disappeared, which Spears seems to subtly blame on somebody in her inner circle.

Spears wrote, “I used to write all the time !!! I had 133 pages … so dumb that I remember … which is actually a lot of poems !!! I had written them in my son’s 5th grade binder that he gave to me … I had an idea to make a book with it and I thought ‘Is this work too personal ???’ I saw a book @kimkardashian did with selfies … at that time I wasn’t in the loop I didn’t even know selfies were in … anyway the 133 pages … well it was by far the best work I had ever done … then I went on tour came back and absolutely all of it was gone … most will say she’s playing the victim but I honestly just say it like it is … yeah that was pretty thin to me and I was pissed so I stopped writing for a very long time … I probably suck and have no idea but I enjoy it … so I do it … it’s so nice to share with you !!!”

The post also includes a new poem from Spears, which reads:

“What would it feel like to feel pretty when I kiss ???

Some look around has something been missed ???

To take off from the ground feel beautiful and soar

When I was younger … hunger more more more

Too rigid in ways … too scared to just leap

I have so much fear … my anchor, my feet

They planted me down … as I’m finding the floor

Witnessed my head the crown … I needed the door

No escape day after day days turned to years I forgot how to play

Numbed to the core please when I can I go

The blankets that fed the illusion just grows

Don’t fight don’t fight we’ve shown you what we will do

I want so bad to be bad their language too cruel

I take it in sometimes feel insane

Distorted from reality I felt so ashamed

Because when I spoke yeah she’s just crazy

They portrayed me as old and mad, but

maybe to wisen my input resort to math

Numbers are virtues that live in the past

Present be taken a sudden shift

Finding my heart the finest gift

Good morning new day birds will whistle

My eyes look up promise of a pencil

Pencil to hand … mystery stare

Finding my eyes who is this do I dare

Ignite in a box a toil to forgive

A mask I forgot my tongue learns to live.”

While that original poetry book may never surface, Spears did recently confirm she’s writing a tell-all memoir.