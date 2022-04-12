Britney Spears Seemingly Hints She And Sam Asghari Got Married Already

Yesterday was a big day in Britney Spears news as the pop star told the world she is pregnant with her third child and first with fiancé Sam Asghari. Aside from that bombshell news, another interesting takeaway from the Instagram post Spears used to share the news was that she referred to Asghari as her “husband.”

This comes a few days after a recent post, in which Spears shared photos of Asghari and wrote, “Trust me I know the beauty in where I am and it’s much appreciated … so here’s me shooting pics of my HUSBAND [ring emoji] !!!! I have to do big letters cause that what my sister has always done on her gram.”

While it’s possible Spears has been calling Asghari her “husband” prematurely out of excitement over their engagement, Spears’ word choice has sparked speculation she and Asghari actually got married in private. Comments on the aforementioned Instagram posts include, “Wifeney ?,” “Enjoy this beautiful moment and your time with your HUSBAND,” and multiple others suggesting Spears and Asghari sign a prenuptial agreement.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari seemingly got married in private as she referred to him as her husband in new Instagram post. 💍 pic.twitter.com/0ZUwwerl5J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, after Spears’ pregnancy announcement, Asghari shared a painting of two lions with their kitten and wrote, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021 after four years of dating.